New Mayport-based ship commissioned into active service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The U.S. Navy commissioned USS Billings, the newest Mayport-based littoral combat ship, into service Saturday in Key West. The milestone places the ship into active service.

“Having now commanded two Freedom-class LCS variants, I would like to report that these ships are truly impressive and will fit well in the niche they have been designed for,” said LCS 15's commanding officer, Cmdr. Nathan Rowan. “They are fast, maneuverable and their weapon systems are some of the most accurate I’ve witnessed on any platform of which I’ve previously served.”

Unique among combat ships, littoral combat ships are designed to complete close-to-shore missions and are a growing and relevant part of the Navy’s fleet.

The ship was produced by the Lockheed Martin-led team in Marinette, Wisconsin, and will be home ported at Naval Station Mayport.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.