Report: Navy sailor found hiding on ship had financial problems

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A U.S. Navy sailor from Putnam County, who was found hiding in an engine room last June after being presumed dead following a 50-hour search in Japan's southern waters, had financial problems and had made some concerning statements, according to a report from the Navy Times.

Peter Mims, of Interlachen, was believed to have fallen into the sea from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh during routine operations about 180 miles east of Okinawa, and was presumed dead after a massive search-and-rescue effort failed to find him.

But Mims, a turbine technician, was found alive, hiding onboard the ship.

According to the Navy Times, Mims' marriage had fallen apart and he sought mental health counseling but did not get it.

He also made concerning statements, such as "I've been to space" and "I can shoot fireballs from my hands,” the Times reported.

The Navy Times surveyed crews and found they suffered from overwork, depression and low morale under Capt. Adam Aycock.

Mims was punished in July for abandoning watch. The Navy did not release details on the punishment he received.

Mims was flown off the Shiloh for an evaluation and interviews with investigators on the USS Ronald Reagan before he was moved to the brig at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

Mims graduated from Interlachen High School in 2013 and enlisted in the Navy in 2014, reporting to the Shiloh in August that year.

