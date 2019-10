MAYPORT, Fla. - Naval Station Mayport on Friday welcomed more than 1,500 sailors assigned to the British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth.

This is the second visit from the British aircraft carrier to Naval Station Mayport. The first trip happened in September of 2018, after the ship's formal commission into the Royal Navy by her sponsor, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The ship will remain at Mayport Naval Station for nearly a week.

