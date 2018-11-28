Students, historians to remember 100th anniversary of end of WWI

British soldiers from the 55th Infantry Division, blinded by tear gas during the Battle of Estaires, stand in a line on April 10, 1918.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - It’s been 100 years since the end of World War I, and on Thursday, the University of Central Florida will commemorate the war’s centennial at St. Augustine National Cemetery.

UCF students and historians will host "Bringing Their Stories to Life: The Veterans Legacy Program at St. Augustine National Cemetery" from 10 a.m. to noon.

The event will feature a walking tour of African American World War I soldiers’ graves, an active demonstration chronicling 19th Century wars and discussions about the lives of soldiers buried in the cemetery and American cemeteries in France.

The commemoration is free and open to the public.

St. Augustine National Cemetery is located at 104 Marine St. in St. Augustine.

Launched in 2016, the Veterans Legacy Program is funded by the Department of Veterans Affairs and aims to memorialize veterans’ service to the nation by conducting research about their lives and sharing their stories with students and the general public.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.