Veteran helping honor those who served in 'The Forgotten War'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Remembering something that some have forgotten, and honoring to those who deserve it. That's the mission of an event coming to the University of North Florida.

Retired Navy Captain Bob Buehn is a Jacksonville veteran and part of the organizing team that's putting together "Korean War: Remembering Our Nation's Heroes." He's making sure the men and women who served in "The Forgotten War" are honored.

"It was only five years after World War II, and the world was a different place," Buehn said.

Buehn, chairman of the Community Hospice Veterans Partnership, is helping lead the way for the event.

"We see veterans at the end of life, and we realize that the next group is the Korean War veterans. That's who we're losing fast," he said. "So, we wanted to honor them. and also get their story out."

Like World War II veterans, those who served in the Korean War are elderly – into their late 80s and 90s. Buehn wants people to come to the event and learn as much as they can.

"The best attendees that we could have are people who don't know anything about the Korean War," he said.

The event happens Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon at UNF. People planning to attend should register online

