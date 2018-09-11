USS New York sailors pause to honor 9/11 victims, first responders

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - The sailors of Mayport-based Naval ship USS New York remember the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks every day.

Steel remains from the World Trade Center towers literally helped build their ship, reminding those on board daily of the sacrifices of the first responders.

Uniforms of fallen police officers and firefighters are displayed throughout the ship, and a surviving fireman's jacket hangs in the ship's bridge, always standing guard as the crew's “12th man.”

On the 17th anniversary of the worst act of terrorism on U.S. soil, hundreds of sailors gathered Tuesday for a brief but emotional ceremony at Naval Station Mayport.

Capt. Brent Devore spoke about the 9/11 memorial items throughout the ship, which is one of only three Navy ships with items from the World Trade Center.

“We constantly say that every day is 9/11 and that we have to constantly remind ourselves we’re surrounded by the heroes,” Devore said. “We know that Trade Center steel is baked into the ship. We have memoirs throughout the entire ship that remind us of the first responders and all of the families who gave the sacrifice.”

News clips showing the planes hitting the Twin Towers had sailors holding back tears during the remembrance ceremony as they listened to the screams and cries of people on the ground that day.

As the video played, smoke was released from one of several areas of the ship that includes steel from the World Trade Center, serving as a reminder of what New York City residents and first responders saw for weeks, even months after the attacks -- a plume of smoke that made losing thousands even more difficult.

Shivanane Harry, a sailor from New York City, said the attacks affected his career path.

“It will be in the history books. It’s one of those things that’s going to be there -- remember the people that passed,” Harry said. “I’m here, and that’s one of the reasons why I joined the military.”

