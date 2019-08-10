Millionaire Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in jail

MANHATTAN, N.Y. - ABC News reported overnight that millionaire Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide.

He was found unresponsive in his Manhattan jail cell early Saturday morning.

Epstein was being held without bond, awaiting trial for charges of conspiracy and sex trafficking.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges, and a judge said he would not face trial until June of 2020.

The report came hours after news of hundreds of court documents detailing Epstein's allegations were unsealed.

