Missing boater's wife clutches Bible as she boards plane to continue search

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A wife is not giving up on her husband, even after the Coast Guard announced at noon Thursday it would suspend the active search for him and his fellow firefighter at sundown.

Natasha Walker clutched a Bible as she boarded a plane at Jacksonville Executive at Craig Airport later in the afternoon to continue to search for her husband, 33-year-old Justin Walker, on her own.

"We are not giving up. That's it," she said. "We're just not giving up."

Though the active search is coming to an end, the Coast Guard will continue to search for Walker and his friend, 37-year-old Brian McCluney, with its daily boats on the water. During a meeting Thursday morning, the Coast Guard told Natasha Walker that the computer models just couldn't track her husband's whereabouts anymore.

"They can only do so much. They’re limited by science and mathematics and however they do that stuff," Natasha Walker said.

But she's not limited by that.

"Nope. God's bigger than that," she said.

Natasha Walker said she will be searching for hours Thursday evening. It was unclear exactly where she will be searching, but she said she’s not giving up the search for her husband Justin or his friend McCluney anytime soon.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.