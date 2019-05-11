Missing boy found safe, gone for nearly 16 hours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A young boy was found safe early Saturday morning after being missing for nearly 16 hours, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Three-year-old Oliver Ryan Winkler was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Friday morning near Oceanway. The boy's mother said he was last seen with Dale Kevin Sturdivant, 55.

Sturdivant was supposed to take him to the Oceanway Community Park, then bring him back. Police were called to a home near New Berlin and Starratt Roads at 6:42 p.m. after the pair had still not returned.

Investigators say the boy and Sturdivant know each other, but they did not specify how.

Early Saturday morning an observant JSO officer saw the vehicle they were riding in and conducted a traffic stop. Winkler was found safely. It is unclear if Sturdivant will face any charges.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.