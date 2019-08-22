Missing Virginia firefighter was also talented dancer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For almost a week we've known of Justin Walker as a Fairfax, Virginia, firefighter who went out fishing last Friday with his friend and Jacksonville Fire-Rescue paramedic Brian McCluney. For the last six days, authorities and volunteers have scoured coastal waters from Central Florida to North Carolina looking for them.



News4Jax has learned that Walker was also a professional contemporary dancer with the Demetrius Klein Dance Company and obtained video of one of his performances. In it, he dances to a song with lyrics we now know were prophetic.



In case you couldn't make them out in the video above, the words say:

"Father won't you carry me, for the ocean is wide.

Father won't you carry me for my boat is small."

