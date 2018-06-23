Mississippi woman drives car into gas station at 100 mph, police say

RANKIN COUNTY, Ms. - A woman is recovering in Mississippi after she crashed her car into a gas station at speeds of more than 100 mph, according to police.

The dramatic crash was caught on camera as it unfolded.

Police said the white car left the road and went airborne before it slammed tnto a brick sign and rammed into gas pumps.

Deputies say the woman driving may have been under the influence at the time.

"I'm being told from the deputy that worked the accident that she does work in the food industry, the food service industry, and she was coming from work and admits to having several beverages," Undersheriff Raymond Duke with the Rankin County Sheriff's department said.



Investigators said the woman over corrected while trying to avoid a crash before going airborne at a high rate of speed.

But luckily no one was hurt and amazingly she was able to walk away from the crash.

She was arrested at the scene and charged with D-U-I.

