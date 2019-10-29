Moe's Southwest Grill opens new restaurant in the Mandarin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Welcome to Moe's, Mandarin!

Moe's Southwest Mexican Grill opened a new location in Mandarin Tuesday morning.

The first 50 people in line got free burritos for a year! There were about 15 people in line before 7 a.m.

The popular restaurant opened on San Jose Blvd.

To celebrate the grand opening, kids will eat free all day and can also have their faces painted.

Tomorrow the restaurant will host a local fundraiser for Mandarin Oaks Elementary School along with special pricing all week!

