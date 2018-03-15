Mom who once married son arrested for marrying daughter

DUNCAN, Okla. - A mother who had once married her biological son is now going to jail for marrying her biological daughter.

Patricia Ann Spann, 46, plead guilty to felony incest in Duncan, Okla. on Tuesday and will spend two years behind bars.

Spann and her daughter, Misty Velvet Dawn Spann, 26, were married 17 months after same-sex marriage became legal in Oklahoma, reports The Oklahoman.

The marriage between mother and daughter was annulled in October after Misty claimed her mom had checked with attorneys who said the marriage was legal. Patricia had even changed her last name to avoid interference from authorities.

An employee with the Department of Human Services discovered the two were married and reported the couple to police.

During the investigation into mother and daughter, it was found that Patricia had married one of her sons in 2008, but that marriage was annulled two years later at the son's request on grounds of incest.

Patricia, who must register as a sex offender, had just reconnected with her children in 2014 after previously losing custody of Misty and two other siblings.

