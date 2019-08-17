Moms Demand Action holds rally at Duval Courthouse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mothers of gun violence victims will hold a rally Saturday in front of the Duval County Courthouse.

The group is calling on Congress to take action when it comes to gun safety laws. More specifically, they wants lawmakers to pass background checks and a national red flag law.

Florida passed a red flag law after the Parkland school shooting. It allows guns to be taken away from people who may pose a threat to themselves or others.

This call for action comes after President Trump said he wants strong background check laws following the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

Moms Demand Action was formed after the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting in 2012.

The rally will be held at the Duval County Courthouse. It is scheduled to start at noon. People attending the rally are asked to wear something red.

