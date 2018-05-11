Monster gator turns heads at South Carolina golf course

BEAUFORT, S.C. - Crikey! That's one big gator!

A monster alligator was spotted at the Ocean Creek Golf Course in Beaufort, South Carolina.

The Facebook page "Eat Sleep Play Beaufort" posted proof on Facebook.

"There's some BIG ol' gators in Beaufort," the post said. "Check out this HUGE 12ft gator taking a stroll through Ocean Creek Golf Course at Fripp Island recently. Nobody's messing with him...."

The gator was so big, the deer even stopped to look!

It appears that no one disturbed the gator, and let him continue on his merry way.

