'Monster of Mayport' charged with fellow inmate's murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Billy Wells, the convicted killer known as the “Monster of Mayport,” has been charged with yet another murder. This time, it’s the prison slaying of fellow inmate William Chapman.

Chapman, 32, who was serving nine years for Volusia County burglary convictions, was killed in a July 5 attack at Florida State Prison in Bradford County, according to the Department of Corrections.

On Friday, the State Attorney’s Office confirmed Wells, 43, has been charged with murder in the case.

Wells, who has repeatedly told prosecutors he wants to be executed, was sentenced to life without parole in 2004 after pleading guilty in to the murders of five people, four of them family members.

He was arrested May 24, 2003, after police found the remains of his victims inside Wells’ double-wide mobile home in Mayport.

Among those killed were Wells' wife Irene, father-in-law Bill McMains, brother-in-law John McMains, and acquaintances Richard Reese and James Young.

Already serving five consecutive life terms, Wells killed a fellow inmate in 2011. He pleaded guilty in that case and was given another life sentence.

