'The Morning Show' celebrates National Homemade Cookies Day

We decided to put "The Morning Show" anchors to the test on National Homemade Cookies Day.

Lena, Richard, Jennifer and Bruce each brought homemade cookies Tuesday morning, and we had a taste test with floor director Freddie.

He had high praise for all four!

Watch the video above to see his reactions.

And we've included some of the recipes below if you want to give them a try.

Jennifer's Family Recipe

For her family's "famous" cookies, Jennifer says you should follow the directions on the back of a Tollhouse brand chocolate chip bag -- but add 1 cup white chocolate chips and 1 cup milk chocolate chips.

She admits there's another secret family recipe ingredient, but she's not spilling the beans on that one.

Bruce's Pumpkin Spice Cookies

2½ Cups of all-purpose flour

1 Tsp baking soda

1 Tsp baking powder

1 Tsp ground cinnamon

½ Tsp ground nutmeg

½ Tsp salt

1½ cups granulated sugar

1 cup Libby's 100% Pure Pumpkin

1 large egg

1 Tsp vanilla extract

Combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt in a medium bowl. Beat sugar and butter in large mixing bowl until well blended. Beat in pumpkin, egg and vanilla extract until smooth. Gradually beat in flour mixture.

Use a rounded tablespoon and place on non-stick baking sheet.

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.

Bake for 15 to 18 minutes (edges should be firm).

Cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes.

Remove and place on parchment paper and allow to cool further. When completely cool, top with cream cheese icing***.

*** Note -- cream cheese icing can spoil and should be refrigerated

Cream Cheese Icing Recipe

½ Cup unsalted butter, softened

8 oz. cream cheese

4 Cups confectioners' sugar

1 Tsp vanilla extract

Beat softened cream cheese until well blended

Add powdered sugar and vanilla. Beat until creamy.

Richard's Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

Richard says innovation in the cookie kitchen is up to you. But here's a basic cookie recipe, courtesy of livewellbakeoften.com to get you started -- now let your imagination run wild.

Soft and Chewy Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

These Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies are packed with oats, chocolate chips, and incredibly soft and chewy. These cookies are easy to make and delicious!

INGREDIENTS

1 Cup (125 grams) all-purpose flour

½ Tsp ground cinnamon

½ Tsp baking soda

¼ Tsp salt

½ Cup (115 grams) unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

½ Cup (100 grams) brown sugar

¼ Cup (50 grams) granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 Tsp vanilla extract

1½ Cups (150 grams) old-fashioned rolled oats

1 Cup (190 grams) semisweet chocolate chips

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats and set aside. In a medium-sized mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, cinnamon, baking soda, and salt. Set aside. In a separate large mixing bowl using an electric mixer, cream together the butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar for about 1-2 minutes or until well combined. Mix in the egg and vanilla extract, stopping to scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed. Slowly add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix on low speed until just combined. Mix in the oats, then the chocolate chips until just combined. Cover tightly and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Using a 1.5-2 tablespoon cookie scoop, scoop the dough onto the prepared baking sheets, making sure to leave a little room between each one. Bake in separate batches (keep the other batch of cookie dough in the refrigerator while the first batch bakes) at 350°F for 10-13 minutes or until the tops of the cookies are set. Remove from the oven and cool on the baking sheet for 5-10 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

