Venardos Circus debuts new show at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The Venardos Circus returns to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre this week and will debut a new cast, show and music.

Morning Show anchor Melanie Lawson will be there for all the fun -- and will try out some new skills -- as the Broadway-style circus opens Wednesday in a red-and-white striped tent in the amphitheatre parking lot.

The circus will perform 32 shows over three weeks from Wednesday through Jan. 5.

The traveling troupe of performers has had successful stints in the St. Augustine/Jacksonville market on three separate visits since January 2018, totaling more than 15,000 attendees over 55 shows, most of which have been sellouts, the circus said.

“St. Augustine is the perfect place to debut a new show and display how far we have come since St. Augustine was so responsive and launched our circus into a successful national touring group,” said Kevin Venardos, the circus’ namesake ringmaster. “At the outset, we called ourselves ‘The Little Circus That Could,’ and now we refer to ourselves as ‘the Little Circus That Can.’ The staff at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre has been so hospitable and we thank them and all of St. Johns County and the Jacksonville area for coming to our tent to enjoy these performances.”

Guests can expect to be transported back in time to the center ring of a centuries-old tradition, but one that has been reinvented for the next generation.

The circus features an assortment of aerialists, acrobats, juggling, hand-balancing/contortion, comedy, daredevilry, magic, musical production and much more -- with no animals.

Attendees can park for free in the Amphitheatre parking lot and walk a short distance to the tent.

An interactive pre-show party begins one hour before each show time with opportunities to meet the cast, snap selfies and play games. Classic circus treats like popcorn, nachos, fresh-made cotton candy and natural pink lemonade and more are available. The main event lasts approximately 90 minutes, with a brief intermission. Complete show schedule available at www.VenardosCircus.com.

Tickets: General Admission tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for youth under age 12. Babes in arms are free with a paying adult (24 months and younger). Premium Reserved seating is priced from $35 to $45. Visit www.Liveyourcircusdream.com.