Texas-based salvage company hired to remove Golden Ray

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Fla – Unified Command is announcing the Texas-based salvage company, T & T Salvage, has been hired to remove the Golden Ray from St. Simons Island Sound.

The 656 foot cargo ship was carrying more than 4,000 new cars when it ran aground and overturned in early September. Rescue teams rescued four crew members who were trapped inside and then hospitalized.

The ship has been laying on its side in the St. Simons Island sound since the accident.

T&T Salvage was one of six bidders to apply for the job. According to its website, it has extensive experience in maritime demolition. Unified Command said the plan is to cut up the Golden Ray and remove the shipwreck, piece by piece.

T&T Salvage’s website boats one of the most extensive emergency response networks in the world. Its resources include, but aren’t limited to fast response firefighting systems, high capacity dewatering pumps, anti-pollution systems , inert gas generators, and nitrogen generators. It also says its portable assets are complemented by floating heavy lift and salvage support vessels ready to meet both routine and emergency response challenges.

The company has assisted in a number of maritime salvages with the Golden Ray looking to be its next big project. In the meantime, crews are still monitoring the capsized cargo ship.

Last month, Unified Command confirmed that the Ray’s hudder and propeller were successfully removed. The Command said taking off the roughly 130 tons of weight reduced stress on the ship’s hull.

Unified Command said it is still working to determine the best barrier to build around the Golden Ray ahead of demolition. From there, a better timeline on when it can start will be announced.