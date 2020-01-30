Ship long thought to have disappeared in Bermuda Triangle found off St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Archaeologists with the St. Augustine Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program have discovered a shipwreck off the coast of St. Augustine. They believe the wreck is the remains of the SS Cotopaxi, a ship long thought to have disappeared into the Bermuda Triangle nearly 95 years ago.

Nearly a century after the Cotopaxi’s disappearance, the ship’s discovery will be the centerpiece of a two-hour special kicking off Shipwreck Secrets, a new series appearing on the Science Channel. The episode starring the Cotopaxi will air at 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9.

The Cotopaxi was an American merchant steamship that left Charleston, S.C., on a routine voyage headed to Havana, Cuba. The ship left on Nov. 29, 1925, encountering tropical storm conditions off the coast of Florida the next day. The ship reported water in the hull. After the report, there was no distress call, and the ship was never heard from again. The ship was carrying coal and 32 crew members.

The ship’s disappearance has been the focal point of Bermuda Triangle conspiracy theories, and the ship even made an appearance in the 1977 fiction film Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

The St. Augustine Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program, whose researchers helped discover the wreck, researches shipwrecks off the coast of northeast Florida. According to the program’s website, LAMP’s goal “is to better understand and share the founding story of the oldest port city in the United States.”

The researchers identified the wreck based on the location and how far the distress signals would have reached at the time, and where the distress signals were received.