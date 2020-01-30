The Morning Show heads to the Autobahn Indoor Speedway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Part of The Morning Show team is trying out everything new at the Autobahn Indoor Speedway. The speedway is celebrating it’s grand re-opening today from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The event showcases Victory Lap Social, a full-service bar and restaurant that is the first Kansas City barbeque establishment east of the Mississippi and a larger arcade and virtual reality game arena in addition to the high-speed indoor karting and axe throwing experiences that have made it one of the area’s most popular attractions since its original opening on July 2, 2014.

But the event is more than just for fun. The proceeds of the day benefit the Wounded Warrior Project. City leaders, local celebrities, the Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleaders and drum line, foodies, and representatives from Wounded Warrior Project plan to attend and the public is invited too!