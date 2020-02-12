Need Spring Break ideas for the kids? Check out one of these camps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Spring Break is right around the corner for local students. Duval County kids are off the week of March 9, St. Johns County students get to sleep in starting March 16 and Clay County students will wait until the week of March 23 to take their break from class.

If you can’t take the week off from work, there are several fun camps available to entertain your children.

Jax4kids has compiled a helpful list:

Spring Break Camps 2020

Bravoz Day Camps

March 9 - 13; March 16 - 20

9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Ages 6 to 12

Cost: $195 for the week. $45 per day. $15 per day of Extended Care

Each day your child will have an action-packed experience. They will receive lunch, snacks and participate in several different activities. Activities will vary by day, and can include the following: Trampoline Jump Time, Laser Tag, Unreal Bowling, Ninja Warrior Course, Climbing Walls, Laser Maze, Leap of Faith, Snookball, Arts & Crafts, Games & Team Competitions and more.

bravoz.com / 904-300-0070 / 14985 Old St. Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32258

First Coast YMCA Spring Break Day Camp

March 9 - 13 -- Duval County

March 13 - 20 -- St Johns County

March 13, 16 -20 -- Nassau County

March 23 - 27 -- Clay County

6:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Ages 5-12

Pricing varies by camp location

At the Y’s Spring Break Day Camp, children have the chance to participate in themed games, stir up their imagination, get plenty of exercise, and make new friends. Activities include: Arts and Crafts, Field Trips, Team Sports, Games, Science Experiments and more. They will have fun just being a kid in a safe and enriching environment. Plus, you can sign up for any number of days. Both members and non-members are welcome to attend, so invite your friends. For more information or to register your child, stop by the Welcome Center at your local Y. Daily rates are also available. Visit website for details per location.

www.firstcoastymca.org

Intercoastal Kids Spring Camp

March 9 - 13

6:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Ages 4-12

Cost: $155 for all 5 days. $75 registration, meals & field trip fees. $75 per day for drop-ins.

The week starts off with a “Day of Zen” at Dutton Island Preserve. Tuesday, includes trips to Krispy Kreme, roller skating and a visit from the Game Truck. Wednesday is the famous Amelia Island excursion, where campers ride the Mayport ferry, play at the beach and enjoy pizza and ice cream for lunch. Thursday, campers will head out to Castaway Island for crab catching. The last day together is a trip Tinseltown for a private premiere screening of the movie “Wonderpark” (rated PG).

intercoastalkidspreschool.com / 904-220-3993 / 13109 Professional Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225

Jacksonville Humane Society Spring Break Camp

March 11 - 13; March 18 - 20

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Grades K-8

Cost: $70 for one day or $185 for all three days. Extended care available for an additional $20 flat fee with any enrollment.

Campers will learn what it means to be a friend to the animals and how to help pets at home, in the community, and in shelters. They’ll spend time interacting with and training dogs and cats, making crafts and treats for our four-legged pals, playing games, and so much more.

www.jaxhumane.org / 904-725-8766 / 8464 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, 32216

Jacksonville Junior Volleyball Skills Camp

March 9 - 11; March 16 - 18

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Ages 9-16

Cost: $129 Non-Members OR JJVA Member Special Pricing $99.

For Volleyball enthusiasts, JJVA offers a Volleyball Skills Camp. The world-class JJVA coaching staff will focus on fundamental skills through game-based drills and daily scrimmages. Designed for the beginner to intermediate player, this camp will incorporate teamwork and sportsmanship.

www.jjva.com / 904-854-2323 / 8457 Western Way, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Jax Surf & Paddle Spring Break Camp

March 9 - 13

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Age 6-16

Cost: Half Day – $220/week or $50/day. Full Day – $360/week or $100/day (lunch included)

Jax Surf Camp is a fun and safe way to advance a child’s surfing skills, ocean knowledge, and comfort in the water. Campers will break into groups depending on age and skill. Intermediate level surfers are welcome as well as beginners. After completing the five-day surf camp, your child will have learned these fundamental skills: water safety, paddling, navigating the surf zone, and of course standing up on a board!

Camp Location: 7th St and Ocean Ave, Atlantic Beach, FL. 32233 jacksonvillesurfandpaddle.com / 904-435-7873 / 222 Orange Street, Neptune Beach, FL 32266

Kids Can Code Spring Break Camp

March 9 - 13; March 16 - 20

9 a.m. - Noon or 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Ages 5-12

Cost: Full Day: Early Bird $360. After Feb 14 at 11:59pm - $400

Half Day: Early Bird $180. After Feb 14 at 11:59pm - $200

Campers will work with the awesome Dash & Dot Robots. Teams of campers will participate in a series of coding robotics missions that will teach problem-solving and teamwork, all while reinforcing computer science skills! Learn the Blockly code language that is based in Javascript. Put that code to use to solve robot challenges in a team of 2-3! Campers will leave with a new knowledge of algorithms, loops, conditionals, and variables.

www.kidscancodejax.com / 904-718-9084 / 317 4th Ave N, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

MOSH Discovery Camp

March 9 - 13

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Extended Care: 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Rollie Robots & Crazy Coasters! Grades K-2

Robots & Roller Coasters! Grades 3-5

Cost: $164 for MOSH Members / $205 for Non-Members

Rollie Robots & Crazy Coasters! Grades K-2 - Campers will get to drive rolling robots, construct the wildest roller coasters that they can imagine, and learn amazing engineering skills.

Robots & Roller Coasters! Grades 3-5 - Campers will get to program robots to explore a gigantic map of Mars, construct crazy roller coasters, and take a field trip to Sally Corps, a local STEM Lab.

www.themosh.org / 904-396-MOSH / 1025 Museum Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32207

Riverside Children’s Arts Center

March 9 - 13

9 a.m. - 3:05 p.m.

Early Camp: 7:30 - 9 a.m.

Late Camp: 3:05 - 5:30 p.m.

Ages 5-10

Cost:

$40 per day or $150 for all five days

$10 Early Camp 7:30 - 9 a.m.

$10 Late Camp 3:05 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Children are split into groups usually based on their age. (5-7 and 8-10). Campers will be encouraged to participate in a variety of visual and performing arts activities. Some of these activities include dancing, singing, acting, drawing, painting, crafts, and music.

www.riversidechildrensartscenter.org / 904-389-1751 / 2841 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, Fl 32205

Smitty’s Spring Camp

March 9 - 13

6:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Ages Kindergarten – 12

Cost: $155/week

Activities include boating using canoes, kayaks, and paddleboats. Campers will also learn to fish using cane poles. They will be playing sports, going on wagon rides, doing arts and crafts and many other activities.

www.smittysdaycamp.com / 904-732-9660 / 7710 Hilsdale Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216

Sports Edge Baseball Camp

March 9 - 10 – Ages 7-12

March 11 – 12 – Ages 13-18

March 16 – 17 – Ages 7-12

March 18 – 19 – Ages 13-18

9 a.m. - Noon

Cost: $129

Head Coach and Director, Matt Loosen, brings his years of High School, Collegiate and Professional level playing and coaching experience to analyze, identify and help players correct bad habits, perfect mechanics and develop solid foundational skills to make a significant difference in your players’ game. 2-Day Camps Cover: Fielding, Sport Specific Movement Training, Hitting, Swing Analysis and Evaluations, Pitching Mechanics, Catching. Camps will include: 45 minutes of sports performance and agility training from GPA Fitness, 1 hour of defensive training (incl. pitching), skills and drills, 1 hour of batting.

www.jjva.com / 904-854-2323 / 8457 Western Way, Jacksonville, 32256

Sports Edge Kidz Camp

March 9 - 13; March 16 - 20

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Ages 5-11

Cost: $129 per week, $35 per day (Pre-Registered), or $50 per day walk in rate.

Packed full of games and includes activities like Dodgeball, Volleyball, Kickball and Archery, Nutrition and Fitness Activities, Arts and Crafts, Obstacles, Relay Races and Games.

www.jjva.com / 904-854-2323 / 8457 Western Way, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Topgolf Kids Spring Academy

March 9 – 11

9 a.m. - Noon

Ages 6-12

Cost: $119/child

Program includes all the components that make up the great game of golf. From chipping, putting and taking full swings, to rules and etiquette, kids will learn everything they need to know to improve their game. Each Academy is designed and taught by our professional golf instructors from Topgolf Coach in a fun, relaxed atmosphere. Spring Academy is staffed with a low student-to-instructor ratio to ensure each Junior Golfer receives in-depth, hands-on attention while he or she develops a winning golf swing.

topgolf.com / 904-760-5342 / 10531 Brightman Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32246​​

Unity Christian Arts Spring Break Dance Camp

March 9 - 12

7 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Extended hours available

Ages 5-15

Cost: $20/day. $20 Registration fee.

Dance camps are Faith based but welcomes all to participate. Campers start each morning with prayer & bible scriptures. Classes will include but not limited to: ballet, jazz, tap, choreography, drama skits, tambourine & flags. Other classes may include: streamers, stretch, creative dance and more. Showcase For parents & friends on Thursday at the end of camp.

www.unitychristianarts.com / 904-466-8250 / 5730 Bowden Rd, Suite 103, Jacksonville, FL 32216