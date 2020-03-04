Lake City elementary school needs your help to break a Guinness World Record

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Eastside Elementary School in Columbia County is preparing to break the Guinness World Record for largest tape ball Friday, March 6. The school is collecting duck tape until then, and they need your help.

The Lake City Reporter shows the kids have collected 1,188 rolls of tape so far, but a lot more is needed.

The previous record for the world’s largest tape ball was set on May 6, 2011, in Louisville, Kentucky. The ball was made by the Portland Promise Center, a faith-based community development organization.

The ball weighed more than 2,000 pounds and had a circumference of 12 feet, 9 inches.

The tapes used in the attempt were duct tape, electrical tape, masking tape, gaffers tape, packing tape, foil tape and athletic tape.

News4Jax is working to learn how the community can donate tape and more details about the record attempt event happening Friday.