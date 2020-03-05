‘Streakers’ set to cross finish line for 43rd time during Gate River Run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thousands of runners will lace up their running shoes this weekend for the 43rd annual Gate River Run.

Every year, there is a special group of runners called the "Streakers." The 33 Streakers have run the race every year since it started in 1978.

Art Collier is a streaker. He says he has continued doing the race every year to stay healthy and in shape. He's crossed the finish line 42 times.

“I think it’s a certain exhilaration of an accomplishment, that you made it another year doing something you’ve been doing for over thirty years and I made a commitment to it," explained Collier.

The long-time runner said the running group creates a sense of community on the course.

"There's a lot of comradery, a lot of good people along the way," said Collier.

Carol Newby is also a streaker.

"I'm just very blessed because a lot goes on during the year prior to the River Run, you have injuries, you have surgeries, you have this, you have that and being a part of them, I'm blessed because I can continue to do it," said Newby.

The race starts Saturday morning in downtown Jacksonville. The start line has been moved this year due to construction on the Hart Bridge Expressway. Runners will start on Duval Street instead of Bay Street.