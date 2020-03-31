Taco 'bout drama! Free taco offer from Taco Bell is met with (some) resistance
Taco Bell is giving SOME of us something smile about. The fast food franchise announced on Sunday it will be giving away a free Doritos Locos taco through its drive-thru at participating locations all day March 31.
The company wrote in part, “Now more than ever, we could all use a free Doritos Locos Tacos.”
Now more than ever, we could all use a free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Get yours this Tuesday 3/31 when you visit our drive-thru.— Taco Bell (@tacobell) March 29, 2020
Several people fired back after the announcement because of social distancing and self quarantine measures in place during COVID-19. One Twitter user wrote,
“Aren’t we supposed to be encouraging ppl to stay home - not go out & about either spreading or contracting #Covid_19? #NotDyingForATaco"
The reaction wasn’t all negative. Another Twitter user wrote in part,
“When life hands you lemons ... make tacos. Well done, @tacobell #TacoTuesday"
Fan of the idea or not, you can receive a free seasoned beef Doritos Locos Taco through the drive through. No purchase is necessary. Limit one per person.
