More than 10,000 sign on to reopen St. Johns County beaches

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A petition to reopen beaches in St. Johns County with 10,000 plus signatures is growing. The petition is addressed to St. Johns County Leadership from ‘The Surf Community’.

It asks for beaches to be reopened with restrictions including,

only open for county residents with valid I.D.

hours open from dawn until 11 a.m. and from 5:00 p.m. until dark

Petitioners agree this ‘common sense solution’ would allow residents to recreationally enjoy the ocean while still preventing partying and congregation.

The creator of the petition is urging signers to contact County Administrator Hunter Conrad.

News4Jax has reached out to Conrad for comment.