Stylist offers help for those whose roots are starting to show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Are your roots showing? Tired of seeing the grey you’re used to hiding with hair color?

While it may pale in importance given the severity of the pandemic, we are all trying to live the new norm created by COVID-19.

Now a local hairstylist is offering a little solace to the men and women who need the normalcy of liking what they see when they look at their hair in the mirror.

Kimberly Clark Jackson, owner of Jacksonville-based Kimberly Clark Salon, has come up with a creative way to provide hair coloring products to the public and manage to keep her business operating.

You take a picture of your hairline and she will either meet you or deliver the products you need to fix it, instructions included. The charge is $50 and the number to call is: 904-803-9610.

Learn more by watching her interview from The Morning Show above.