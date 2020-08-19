Burned out: Women and the double-double pandemic shift

Sixty-two percent of the entire U.S. workforce was forced to work from home during the coronavirus lockdown. In a new Gallup poll, three out of five people want to continue to remotely work indefinitely.

But is one person in your home doing more than their fair share?

For working women, working where they live and living where they work could be hurting, not helping them.

New research found that women with full-time jobs, a partner, and children are spending 71 hours a week on child care, elder care and household chores during the pandemic -- compared to 51 hours for men.

The forced working from home environment has created a mandatory double-double shift for women -- adding homeschooling and taking care of their parents to an already packed day.

Try to shift that 71 hours and 50 hours of housework into more like 60-60. Still, not ideal, but it would give women 10 more hours a week to sleep, exercise and take care of themselves.

This new double-double shift could also be impacting women’s health. Since the pandemic hit, 25% of women are experiencing anxiety, racing hearts, and trouble sleeping, compared to just 11% of men.