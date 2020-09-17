St. Johns County PAL opens boxing program for kids

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Police Athletic League unveiled a new program this week: boxing

The program is officially open and they held a ribbon cutting at the new facility.

The W.E. Harris Center in Hastings will allow kids who want to have fun and exercise a chance to hone their skills.

PAL is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the social development of youth.

Its mission is to provide positive programs to youth in the community through athletic, educational, social and wellness programs.

If you’d like to sign your child up for boxing, registration is open on stjohnspal.org.