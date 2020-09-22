Small horses take on big job: Lifting hospital workers’ spirits

The pandemic has taken its toll on many nurses and doctors. People across the country are doing what they can to help lift frontline workers' spirits.

A New York hospital found a special way to show appreciation for its essential workers by bringing in mini horses to comfort nurses. They are special therapy animals.

Even though they are small in size, the nurses say they brought them big doses of happiness.

“Together we all kind of were down in the trenches, and been through so much and grew together, and cried together and now we want to laugh together and just be around things that represent calm and peace,” said one of the nurses.

This was also the first time some of these therapy animals got to interact with new people. The group that owns them had to stop the program temporarily because of the pandemic.