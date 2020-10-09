Oklahoma drive-in theater hosts naturalization ceremony

Dozens of cars were waiting outside an Oklahoma drive-in theater, but it wasn’t to catch a movie.

They represented 24 countries and all different backgrounds.

Sixty Tulsans are now officially American citizens.

Tulsa hosted a drive-in naturalization ceremony for people of all ages.

Christopher Requena will vote for the first time, and he’s not taking it for granted.

“I feel like we should all just kind of educate ourselves before we’re voting. Who we’re voting for. Don’t just kind of randomly vote for someone you don’t even know,” Requena said.

They all took the oath standing by their cars while wearing their masks, and they all have stories to tell future generations.