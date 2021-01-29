Annual report shows housing prices in Putnam County doubled in the last 4 years

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The pandemic may be slowing down the wheels of the economy, but the real estate market is booming.

If you’re a buyer, multiple challenges and hurdles lie ahead including stiff competition and high prices. It’s a different story for sellers.

Sellers can capitalize on incredibly low mortgage interest rates and the receiving end of the high prices, cash in on their investment.

Numbers from the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors’ Annual Report on the housing market shows the increases from 2019 to 2020.

In Baker County, prices have increased by 17%. Putnam County prices increased 16.9%. Duval County also saw a double-digit increase at 10%. Clay County shows a 7% increase and in St. Johns County, the numbers showed a 4% increase.

When you look a the four-year growth from 2016, the numbers are even more staggering. In Putnam County, the four-year change shows a 106.6% increase in prices! The only other county in Northeast Florida that gets close to that is Baker County with a 63% increase in the last four years.

Clay County’s increase is 36%. Duval County shows a 37% increase. Nassau County is at 39%. and St. Johns County shows a 20% increase in pricing.

One factor fueling the pricing increase is low inventory. The Northeast Florida Association of Realtors says many sellers are hesitant to put their homes on the market due to COVID-19. Other sellers are in a forbearance program which keeps them from being foreclosed upon if they’ve lost their income due to the virus.

So when will pricing stabilize? Only when the supply goes up or the demand goes down.