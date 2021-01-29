Virtual home tours: How the pandemic and technically have changed buying, selling

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Drones and 3D cameras have revolutionized the real estate market. You can see a house and never step foot inside, which in the time of COVID-19 has proven useful, to say the least.

Real estate photographer Kim Lindsey explained on The Morning Show how the pandemic and technology have dramatically changed things.

Lindsey works with a variety of agents, helping them with marketing and media to help them sell their listings.

“If I was to describe the real estate market, I would say exciting, hot and fast,” Lindsey said. “Our business has actually exploded since COVID because more and more agents and their sellers are wanting to market the properties more digitally.”

Lindsey’s services include photography, virtual tours, 3D tours, drone video, virtual staging, twilights and slideshows.

“It helps with out-of-town buyers,” Lindsey said. “A lot of people are moving here from up north, so with them being able to see a virtual tour, there’s been houses that have been bought sight unseen just due to these virtual tours, so there’s definitely a competitive edge to using these services that are more than just regular photos.”

She said the excitement around the housing market and virtual tours have even led to bidding wars

“So that is an amazing opportunity for the realtor,” Lindsey said.

Robert Adams of Roundtable Realty explained some stats that show it’s a strong sellers market. He said Clay County has only 1.2 months of inventory, St. Johns County has 1.3 months of inventory and Duval has 1.4 months of inventory.

“A balanced market is five to six months of inventory, so homes are selling at record paces (with) multiple offer situations, sometimes five to 10 offers on day one,” Adams said.

Lindsey said her business is all about branding and placing the home in the best light.

“You’re selling a lifestyle when you’re selling a home,” she said. “You’re selling a story of what their life is going to be like when they move into that home.”