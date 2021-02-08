Lawson hosting roundtable to answer your tax questions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With tax season kicking off on Friday, it’s only natural to have lingering questions.

To help you get answers, Rep. Al Lawson is hosting a virtual roundtable on Tuesday evening. The roundtable, which will be streamed live on the congressman’s Facebook page, will run from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Moderated by journalist Charles Griggs, the roundtable features a panel including LaKesha Thomas, director of the Low Income Taxpayer Clinic for Three Rivers Legal Services, George Spencer with the Jacksonville Urban League, Glorian Maziarka with Three Rivers Legal Services and Yvette Artis-Britt, a local taxpayer advocate with the IRS.

So whether you’ve got questions about your taxes, Paycheck Protection Program loans or stimulus money, here’s your opportunity to get the answers you seek.

To view and participate in the roundtable, visit Rep. Lawson's Facebook page.