New restaurant hopes to ‘spice-up’ the Southside scene

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Positively Jax - a new business is opening in the River City this weekend.

Duval Flavor is a unique restaurant in Arlington that aims to connect all of Jacksonville through food.

“It’s been a blessing,” said Sheonn Griffin, Duval Flavor Owner.

Serving up burgers, wings, seafood, and much more.

Duval Flavor is hoping to spice up the restaurant scene on Jacksonville’s southside.

“Cajun ranch is my favorite sauce. Right now, my husband makes our house sauce and that seems like it may overpower my Cajun ranch right now, but either way the wings and the fish are delicious,” said Griffin.

Sheonn Griffin and her husband Antonio are the owners of this new spot.

They say it’s all about connecting the city of Jacksonville through food.

“By Duval Flavor, we said with our slogan a taste of 904 it would be something we could broaden and connect with not just this area of town, which is the Arlington area but just around Jacksonville,” said Griffin. “We want to make sure we provide excellent customer service. Exceptional quality in our food. We want them to say we’ll be back tomorrow or later tonight.”

Ad

The Griffins love cooking and turned this dream into a reality, in less than four months.

“People are getting discouraged right now. Thinking I can’t, you know, follow my dreams. I can’t open a business. But we’re here to show you, you can. We did it in less than four months. All you have to do is keep striving. Don’t be afraid to ask questions. If you know someone who has a business, talk to them. Get all the information. Do your research. Shop around because that’s going to be a major part to make your business successful,” said Griffin.

Connecting people through food and flavor, one plate at a time,

The restaurant will officially open up Saturday, March 13. It will be open Monday - Saturday from 11 am to 9 pm. Then on Sunday 11 am - 6 pm.

You can follow the restaurant on its social media page for updates.