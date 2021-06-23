Cleaning up your grill: Putting 2 methods to the test

All this week, we’re helping you clean up some of the stickiest, grossest places in your home. Wednesday morning, we’re taking on your grill.

Whether it’s propane or charcoal, pulling the lid off your backyard grill can be a disgusting event.

But there are lots of easy ways to clean off all that grease and rust BEFORE you put your chicken or burgers down.

Our Executive Producer put two different methods to the test -- and they both worked pretty well.

The first method was using vinegar. We mixed two cups of white vinegar with 2 cups of water and put it in a spray bottle. We covered both sides of the grill grate and then let it sit for about 20 minutes. Then, we used a grill brush to scrub the grates.

The second method that lots of people swear by is soaking your grill grates in Coca-Cola. So we grabbed a small plastic tub, put the grate in and poured in the Coke until the grate was entirely covered. After letting it sit for another 20 minutes, we pulled the grate out and used a grill brush.