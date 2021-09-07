Busy beaches during Labor Day weekend could cause COVID-19 surge

A kayaker paddles off the shore of Peanut Island, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Health experts warn that Labor Day celebrations could lead to a possible surge in covid-19 infections.

Tons of people celebrated the holiday soaking in the sun at Jacksonville Beach.

“We wanted to be out here early so that we could beat a lot of the population,” said Pernell Brown and Dentra Keith, beachgoers.

New coronavirus infections in Florida are at the lowest point in a month. However, the number of deaths linked to Covid-19 jumped by 2,345 in seven days; the largest increase since the pandemic began. People at the beach say they’re taking steps to stay safe.

“Coronavirus affects everything these days I just keep my distance,” said Phillip Nacoste, Beachgoer.

“The good part about Florida is that we can do so much stuff outside. I don’t see there being as much of a surge, we would’ve seen that... I think it would’ve been more of an issue along the way,” said Dianna Watkins, Beachgoer.

Nationwide, daily coronavirus infections are four times higher compared to last Labor Day.

That’s a 316% increase, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The daily deaths are almost twice as high.

The delta variant is still the dominant variant in the United States, but health experts are tracking a new COVID-19 variant called Mu, which may bypass existing coronavirus antibodies.