USS The Sullivans returns from 7-month deployment

Naval Station Mayport, Fla. – There will be many happy families at Naval Station Mayport on Wednesday morning as the USS The Sullivans returns home following a seven-month world deployment.

The Arleigh Burk-class guided missile destroyer was on assignment with the HMS Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group.

According to the Navy, during the deployment, the crew navigated over 50,000 nautical miles and participated in multinational operations and joint training exercises with international partners.

The purpose of the mission was to foster positive relationships while encouraging freedom of navigation and maritime security.

News4JAX will have a crew at the Navy base as families reunite with their loved ones, and we’ll update this article with more on the returning crew later today.