Local chef brings love & soul to the River City

News4JAX reporter Alessia Hatcher introduces us to a local food truck owner who specializes in ox tails for breakfast, and wants to help others get their start in the food truck business.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local food truck owner who specializes in breakfast and soul also wants to help others get their start in the food truck business.

Chef Tina Tucker has always had a passion for food, but her journey in the food industry didn’t start until she received a chef jacket from her sister-in-law in 2019.

“I always loved to cook for others, every job that I had I always cooked for them for free,” said Tucker.

Chef Love food truck is known for the oxtail breakfast bowl, but customers can also indulge in ones like the Agape bowl that can be filled with grits, eggs, cheese, and a choice of salmon cricket, shrimp or fish.

"Chef Love" Agape bowl (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

“The bowls are meant to bring you love and make you feel good inside, make you feel comforted,” said Tucker. “Having a food truck has to be a passion, it’s something you have to love because it’s a lot of work that goes into it.”

Just like many restaurants, Tucker had to find a way to keep her doors open. One way Tucker survived the pandemic was by connecting with people in the community.

Tucker said now she wants to give back to the community and local entrepreneurs.

“I’m going to be opening up the opportunity for business owners who want to start a food truck to come work on my food truck as well as learn,” said Tucker. “I want to consult and help others to do what I’m doing.”

Chef Love food truck is located at 6801 Larkin Road Jacksonville, FL 32211. Anyone interested in starting in the food truck business can contact chef Tina at 904-788-4888 or on Facebook.