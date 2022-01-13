City leaders meeting today to discuss status of solid waste pickup, recycling

Recycling pick-up in Jacksonville is still on hold, more than three months after it was suspended so workers could catch up on other trash and yard waste pickup. This morning, city leaders will have a public meeting to discuss where things are.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Recycling pick-up in Jacksonville is still on hold more than three months after it was suspended so workers could catch up on other trash and yard waste pickups.

Many are wondering, when will it return?

Whether they’re doing it a little at a time or all at once, Jacksonville residents are getting good use out of the city’s 15 drop-off recycling sites. Fred Ferguson doesn’t mind going to Normandy Park to drop off his recyclable items, but still, he’s ready to have curbside recycling back.

“I would rather them come by every day, er, every week like they did,” Ferguson said. “And, like so many other people have said, ‘if I’m paying for it, why not get it? "

Bill Marino doesn’t live far from the Riverside Park drop-off site. While it’s not entirely inconvenient, he said not having a service he’s been accustomed to having since he moved to Jacksonville years ago is irritating.

“Just having it taken away, it’s just frustrating,” Marino said. “I don’t want to put stuff in with the regular trash.”

Ad

Ferguson and Marino are from being alone. That’s why Thursday morning, city leaders will have a public meeting with the entities involved to discuss where things stand and what solutions can be reached. At-large Councilman Matt Carlucci is hosting the meeting and said he’s heard the complaints and understands the questions people have.

“I think people are frustrated and part of that, is because they don’t know what’s going on,” Carlucci said. “Is it a money problem? Is it a money issue? Is it a staffing issue?”

City leaders will soon discuss where things stand with yard waste pickup and curbside recycling. However, the people we talked to still want answers as to when curbside recycling will return.

Carlucci said his fellow council members, along with Public Works and the private haulers will be at today’s meeting to answer questions. While this meeting will be different from two town halls scheduled for a later time, Carlucci hopes for a productive, civil, and open discussion.

“I’m just trying to lay it all out on the table and see what the solutions the city is moving toward and what our citizens can expect going forward,” Carlucci said.

Ad

Marino hopes a solution comes sooner than later.

“If not, give us a little bit back moneywise,” Marino said. “Because we’re doing our own recycling even though it’s part of our taxes. I’ll still do this because I believe in recycling, but it is a little inconvenient.

Thursday’s meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. inside City Hall. It is open to the public and there will be time for you to weigh in and ask questions. For more information, visit the Jacksonville City Council website.

Jacksonville drop-off sites locations.