Food donations still needed after the holidays

News4JAX is teaming up with Feeding Northeast Florida to help fight food insecurity. On Monday, we are holding a food drive right here at our station.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – According to Feeding Northeast Florida, roughly 237,000 people in Jacksonville and its surrounding counties are food insecure, meaning they don’t have consistent, reliable access to nutritious food. For perspective, that number equates to about three and half times the capacity of the Jaguars stadium.

The volunteers and staff at Feeding Northeast Florida work day in and day out to make sure Jacksonville families have enough food on the table.

Feeding Northeast Florida food drive

“We say every day,” said the organization’s president and CEO Susan King. “It’s the most basic human need.”

King said at one of its most recent food giveaways, volunteers saw 30% more cars than expected. King said the rising cost of living in Jacksonville and inflation are two big factors. She said it is hard seeing families being forced into tough decisions.

“We’re one of the highest rent cities in the country right now,” King said. “You know, you’ve got to keep a roof over the head, you’ve got to make choices about medicine, and you’ve got to make choices about transportation to and from your job.”

On Monday, Jan. 17 from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., News4JAX and Feeding Northeast Florida will team up for a food drive at the Channel 4 studios. The address is 4 Broadcast Place. At the 2021 event, News4JAX viewers donated truckloads of fresh items.

King is hoping for another incredible turnout and is still amazed by last year’s success. When choosing items to donate, she said to keep nutrition and good shelf life in mind.

Feeding Northeast Florida food drive

“That’s so impactful,” King said. “I will tell you that it was personally impactful for our organization just to see during this time, that outpouring.”

King believes with the volunteers’ hard work and the community’s helping heart, a difference will be made.

If you can’t make it to Monday’s food drive, you can also help by donating online at Feeding Northeast Florida’s virtual food drive at https://fooddriveonline.org/feedingnefl/index.php?s=WJXTNews4JAX.

To see which items are accepted for donation, visit here.

Direct funds are also accepted for donation: https://feedingnefl.org/.