Sweet Success: How a local business owner helps other small entrepreneurs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Owner Charlotte Burch started Cupcake 50 Etc. in a church parking lot 10 years ago -- when she was 50 years old -- a little later in life than most business owners.

She said her husband’s tough love gave her the push she needed.

“My husband decided he was gonna come in and say, ‘You have one week to get all of this stuff out of this house and get over in that shop and get busy,’ so I thought he was playing, but he wasn’t playing,” said Burch.

By the end of the week, he cut off all of her ovens and unplugged her refrigerators. She said that was what really made her get out there and go.

When it comes to her desserts, Burch said she comes up with a lot of her flavors from listening to her customers.

Burch explained it wasn’t easy to get where she is. That’s why she helps other small business owners by featuring their products and mentoring them.

“I had many people in here just come in and I just allowed them to showcase their product here,” said Burch. “Like I have here popcorn that’s from Elle Creations and planners to help her get started.”

She hopes helping other small businesses will give them the same boost that she was given.

“Be dedicated to what it is that you do,” said Burch. “Be strong-willed about it and just get out there because if you don’t put yourself out there, you’ll never get started.”

Burch also helps sponsor more than 75 kids around the holidays and feeds seniors once a month at senior centers.

Cupcake 50 Etc. is located at 9119 Merill Road Jacksonville, FL 32225.