Eat your Valentine’s chocolate mindfully

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you got a box of chocolates on Valentine’s Day you may be worried about eating too many of the sweet treats.

We got some advice from a Cleveland Clinic Psychologist on how much we can eat without guilt -- and how to stick to the plan.

“We have a lot of conflicted feelings about chocolate, Psychologist Dr. Susan Albers said. “On one hand we love it and crave it, but on the other hand we often experience a lot of guilt and concern about eating chocolate.”

Dr. Albers said the key to eating chocolates is to be mindful. She recommends eating it slowly and really trying to savor each bite. It’s also important not to overindulge – which can be tempting.

Ok, so what does that mean?

Experts say you should eat no more than one ounce a day. And if you got Dark chocolate -- bonus! It’s known to have some health benefits like lowering blood pressure and increasing dopamine and endorphins which can create a mood-boosting effect.

Ad

You can also melt that chocolate and then dip your strawberries... Doctor Albers said they are full of antioxidants and Vitamin C.