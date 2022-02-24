Oldest barbecue stand in the River City continues to help the community

News4JAX reporter Aleesia Hatcher joins us to discuss the legacy of Holley's Bar-B-Q on Moncrief; the oldest continuously operating barbecue restaurant in Jacksonville and the place where curly fries were said to be invented.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Holley’s Barbeque on Moncrief has two claims to fame: It’s the oldest continuously operating barbecue restaurant in Jacksonville -- and it’s said to be where curly fries were invented.

Since 1937, it has survived wars and now a pandemic, and it plays a vital role in feeding and inspiring the community.

Leroy Holley started Holley’s Barbecue back when Moncrief Road was just a dirt road.

After he was killed, his brother Julius, also known as “Jack,” took over and helped make it what it is today.

“The man was brilliant. Hhe knew how to enterprise and come up with ideas that would enhance the business,” Artemus Holley said. “He’s a legend in his own time.”

Now, Jack’s daughter, Wendy, runs the stand as a third-generation owner and continues to expand it.

“My dad fought too hard to keep the business alive,” Wendy said. “I never got tired of the business because I love food. This was my passion, and I wanted to keep my passion going. I wanted to make my mom proud and my dad.”

Once the pandemic hit, Wendy knew her business had an advantage. She says Holley’s has always been a walk-up window and carryout only, but what hurt them the most was the increase in food prices.

“You know I’m in a neighborhood where I can’t raise my prices like that so it was a hit or miss,” Wendy said. “We lost a lot but we gained a lot as well.”

Wendy made the proper adjustments for Holley’s and said she’s fortunate to have a staff that continued to stay with her through the pandemic as well as having help from her two sons and family.

Despite the challenges, Wendy still gives back to the community just like her father. Holley’s sponsors a local football team and gives away free food on Thanksgiving Day.

“When I tell you I love them, I love them,” said Wendy. “If it wasn’t for the community we wouldn’t be here.”