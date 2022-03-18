Women’s History Month: Highlighting Stephanie Jones

While Jones' impact is felt by her clients, it has extended to women across the River City through the creation of Women At Werk.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – During Women’s History Month, News4JAX is highlighting a local woman who encourages other women to achieve their goals.

Stephanie Jones is the founder of Women at Werk. She also runs a private practice for mental health outpatient services.

The person who nominated her says Jones “has created a safe space for women to network within the community. Her Annual Women at Werk Empowerment Conference features local women’s small businesses.”

Stephanie Jones said she has always been curious to understand human behavior. This curiosity birthed Jones’ private practice -- Lifestyle Management Counseling.

“Noticing some of the maltreatment towards folks who were struggling towards mental health due to their own lack of understanding, wanted to be more of a change agent in that,” Jones said. “So developed a private practice out of that. I have worked at inpatient psychiatry, child welfare, my favorite is couples and teen girls.”

While Jones’ impact is felt by her clients, it has extended to women across the River City through the creation of Women At Werk. The organization supports women and their unique entrepreneurship challenges through a variety of networking.

“We would essentially visit different places around Jacksonville to really expose the ladies to new stuff here,” Jones said. “So, I always love meeting people over food that’s the best way and that’s actually how I learned my way around Jacksonville, was because we were frequenting different restaurants every quarter getting dolled up and dressed up. And that dinner party has turned into a conference which is now turned into a cohort space.”

News4Jax anchor Lena Pringle asked Jones how it felt knowing her impact is being felt across this community.

“Their feedback is always the gift that keeps on giving,” Jones said. “It’s because it always helps to reinforce things that I feel. I want to be able to be a light, not only for myself and the patients that I see in my regular job but even in philanthropic efforts as well.”

Jones has these words of encouragement for women working towards achieving their goals.

“Work for it and that’s in two meanings, right. Because Women at Werk is spelled with an ‘E’ instead of an ‘O’ on purpose right to encourage empowerment. So, I would say work for it in both ways. While you’re working on yourself and you’re being disciplined and diligent to the highs and the lows of small business, you also have to work for it with an ‘E’ as well to empower someone else as you’re coming up through this journey.”

Women at Werk is in its fifth year and now has a space to expand and continue its mission.