FPL explains how it uses drone technology to keep the lights on during hurricane season

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Power and Light (FPL) is upgrading its tools to keep the lights on this hurricane season.

FPL showcased its drone capabilities on Tuesday as the first month of hurricane season wraps up. The company demonstrated how it is improving reliability in good and bad weather by putting neighborhood power lines underground, strengthening main power lines, and using drone technology to assess the energy grid in Nassau County.

FPL said it is continuously upgrading the grid to improve service for customers. The company added that it will continue to improve main power lines to withstand extreme wind loads.

“FPL is replacing overhead power lines with more reliable underground lines in neighborhoods with a history of outages caused by storms, trees and vegetation,” according to a release.

FPL said it conducts more than 200 drone flights every day to avoid customer interruptions and reduce outage times.