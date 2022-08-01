Climate change and your health: Preventing hyponatremia

The World Health Organization estimates between 2030 and 2050, climate change will cause 250-thousand additional deaths per year, because of malnutrition, malaria, diarrhea, and heat stress. But, there are changes you can make to help reverse climate struggles.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The World Health Organization estimates that between 2030 and 2050, climate change will cause 250 thousand additional deaths per year due to malnutrition, malaria, diarrhea, and heat stress. The good news is there are ways you can help.

You’ve probably heard about how climate change can affect the environment, but what about your health?

A new Swedish study found more people become hospitalized due to hyponatremia, a serious electrolyte disorder when temperatures surpass 59 degrees Fahrenheit. The study authors predict that if temperatures rise at the rate projected in the next few years, cases of hyponatremia will increase by about 14 percent.

Leslie Poole, Ph.D., Assoc. Professor, Environmental Studies, Rollins College says, “Protecting the environment can seem like a really overwhelming task, but in fact, little things matter.”

Start by limiting meat consumption. Meat and dairy are responsible for 14.5 percent of manmade global greenhouse gas emissions. Also, choose LED bulbs. They use a quarter of the energy. Turn your water heater down to 120 degrees Fahrenheit. This can save about 550 pounds of CO2 a year! Bike or use public transportation when you can. An average car produces about five tons of CO2 each year. And buy clothing from thrift shops. The average American discards about 80 pounds of clothing each year and 85 percent ends up in landfills! With ways to reduce your global footprint and possibly improve your health, Ivanhoe reports.

According to NASA, the average surface temperature of the earth has risen about two degrees Fahrenheit since the late 19th century. And the last seven years have been the warmest on record. By the way, CBS estimates that “it takes 2,400 gallons of water to produce one pair of jeans.”