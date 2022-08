Dodge is discontinuing its gas-powered Challenger and Charger muscle cars at the end of next year.

Fiat-Chrysler is putting its popular, gas-powered Dodge Challenger and Charger models in its rearview.

The company is ending production of those models next year.

The iconic muscle cars first appeared in the 1960′s and 1970′s and were revived in the early 2000′s.

The company said Monday that 2023 will be the final model year for Charger and Challenger cars in their current forms.

It comes as automakers move away from gas-powered cars and invest more in electric vehicles.