Blast off with Artemis rocket by making your own at home🚀

Here's a list of the supplies you need as well as directions if you want to craft one together this weekend.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A lot of engineering work went into the Artemis I rocket that’s set to blast off toward the moon Saturday afternoon.

All week The Morning Show showed off an amazing 3D printed replica that executive producer Chris Norman made of the rocket (see below).

3D Rocket (WJXT)

But you can easily make your own at home with just a few simple materials.

All you need to start building is:

poster board

paper

glue

scissors

a ruler

tape measure

tape

compass

hole punch

some paint to finish it off

We didn’t have all the supplies Friday morning but our News4JAX crew made their own versions of the rocket -- in lots of fun ways. (Press play on the video at the top of this article to see them all.)

DIY Rocket (WJXT)

You can try it yourself this weekend with the kids. Here’s the info from NASA: How to build a rocket.

The launch window opens at 2:17 p.m.

The launch window opens at 2:17 p.m.