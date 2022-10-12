More than $155,000 raised during 28th annual Hubbard House memorial breakfast for domestic violence awareness

Hubbard House’s Barbara Ann Campbell Memorial Breakfast was held Wednesday morning with community members to raise awareness about domestic violence.

Doors opened at 7 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront. News4JAX anchor Melanie Lawson hosted the annual event — bringing together community leaders, prominent businesses, and passionate supporters to raise awareness of domestic violence and Hubbard House resources.

This signature fundraiser memorializes the local lives lost because of domestic violence while sending an inspiring message of strength and hope to all survivors.

Each attendee received a purple ribbon pin in honor of the victims and survivors of domestic violence.

A memorial table was set with a place for each victim of intimate partner violence in Jacksonville in 2021. Around the table were the stories of the 11 victims of domestic violence last year in Duval County, including an unborn baby.

The goal of the event was to raise at least $130,000. Hubbard House surpassed that goal — raising $155,000 in support of survivors and Hubbard House’s life-saving, life-changing services. This was a record amount raised during this event.

The donations will go towards funding emergency shelters in Jacksonville. Hubbard House typically has more than 100 people in one of its emergency shelters every day. The shelters offer outreach services, resources — including counseling — and more, all of which are free for those in the shelters.

The Hubbard House helps around 4,300 domestic violence survivors every year.

Hubbard House CEO Gail Patin wants people to know there is help.

“It lets the community know what services we have. It lets survivors know what services we have and it lets survivors know that the whole community is here for them,” Patin said. “We are coming together to honor them and to make sure they get the services they need.”

For any survivor of domestic violence in Duval and Baker counties, free, confidential support is available. You can reach Hubbard House 24/7 through the Hotline at (904) 354-3114 or Textline at (904) 210-3698.

Click here if you would like to donate.